Las Vegas Raiders draft Nate Hobbs

WCIA — Former Illini defensive back Nate Hobbs is headed to Las Vegas as the Raider drafted him with the 167th pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Hobbs finished his four-year Illinois career with 35 starts, mostly at cornerback. He finished with three interceptions and was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention his Junior season. He was one of the record 22 true freshman to find the field in 2017.

With the pick and Kendrick Green’s selection in the third round, it is the first time since 2015 that multiple Illini players have been drafted in the same year. That year Jihad Ward, Ted Karras, and Clayton Fejedelm were all taken.