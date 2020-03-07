Lanphier falls in 3A third place game

NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — Lanphier’s first trip to state didn’t go as planned for the Lions, losing both games. The season ended with a 55-43 loss to Lombard Montini on Saturday.

But it’s the fight and never quit attitude that head coach Doug Collins says will stick with him the most. The Lions got down big for the second straight day, they trailed by 25 at one point early in the third but for the second straight day, they continued to play, battling back to cut the lead down to single digits late. It wasn’t enough to get over the hump, Lanphier never led against Montini, but the team says it leaves proud of everything they accomplished this season.

“There’s different types of losses. If you played hard all the way until the buzzer expired and you gave your all, then you can walk away and you’re happy,” Collins said. “I’m just proud and glad to be here.”

“I’m very proud of my team. We left it all out on the court,” senior Martice Brooks said. “They played their hearts out and I’m just really proud right now.”

“Like she said, I’m not disappointed either,” Lezhauria Williams said. “I’ll just miss my team as well and I will just miss the chemistry we had, you know.”

This is the first trophy in a girls’ team sport for Lanphier in school history. The basketball team had only played in one super-sectional, so a lot of history made at Redbird Arena for the Lions.