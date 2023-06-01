CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Daniel Lacy is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Centennial senior won three state track and field titles over the weekend, taking gold in the 100, 200 and 400 meter races, posting personal best times in the 100 and 400. After fighting through multiple injuries in his career, Lacy put it all on the line this season and it paid off in a big way. His final races as a high schooler won’t be the last time on the blue track though, with Lacy set to run for Eastern Illinois next year.

“I never really got the chance to show people what I was capable of until this year,” Lacy said. “Met a new coach, my dad helped me out as well, my mom, we all took a step back, hit the gym, fixed all the injuries we had and then came back this year and finished strong.”

