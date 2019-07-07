Kuhl working to improve on late season push

MORTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Tommy Kuhl came on strong in the postseason as a freshman for the Illini. Now he’s spending his summer working to make sure he keeps that momentum going as a sophomore.

Kuhl shot even par over the three rounds of the NCAA Regional, helping the Illini win the title. While he didn’t play as well at the NCAA Championships, it was good experience. Overall he played in eight events as a freshman, averaging a 73.91.

“Always trying to be positive, as hard as that is, even at your down times you’ve got to be positive about that and learn from it,” Kuhl said. “I like to say I want to be known as a college player, not as a junior player. I don’t want to go back to my old junior habits of bad course management and stuff like that so my goal is just to play like a mature college player.”

The Illini didn’t lose a single player from last years team, and add a top-70 ranked amateur in the world to the roster for next season.