Kreutz commits to Illini

WCIA — Josh Kreutz verbally committed to play football at Illinois Thursday night, signing up to play under the same coach his dad did in the NFL, Lovie Smith. Kreutz is a 3-star prospect out of Loyola Academy in Chicago. His father, Olin, was a longtime Chicago Bears offensive lineman who helped Smith make it to Super Bowl XLI in 2007.

Kreutz picked Illinois ahead of other offers from Memphis, Northern Illinois, Central Michigan, Western Kentucky and Wyoming, among others. He’s the first in-state prospect to commit to Illinois in the Class of 2021, which is now up to 13 players. 247Sports ranks it as the 11th best class in the Big Ten and 54th nationally.