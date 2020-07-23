Kramer named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

(WCIA) — Illinois linebacker Doug Kramer was named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list on Thursday. Among his success on the field, the Illinois football senior earned this honor for exemplifying leadership and community service. The Wuerffel Trophy is known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service.”

The three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection is ranked the No.8 center in the nation by Pro Football Focus. Kramer was also an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection in 2019. In the community, Kramer raised $1,550 for the Walk for Wishes.

This is the second watch-list honor for Kramer, who was named to the 2019 Rimington Trophy preseason watch list. Kramer joins four other Illini on watch lists: Blake Hayes (Ray Guy), Jake Hansen (Bednarik, Butkus, Nagurski), Kendrick Green (Outland Trophy), and Alex Palczewski (Outland Trophy).