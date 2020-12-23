Kramer and Palzcewski back for bonus year with Illini

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Doug Kramer wasn’t satisfied with how things ended this season. A disappointing 2-6 record despite a roster chalked full of experienced players led to Lovie Smith’s firing. An injury to the fifth-year senior didn’t help, neither did missing two games early in the season due to COVID-19 contact tracing, after his roommate Brandon Peters tested positive for the virus. With all that behind him and a new coach hired, the Hinsdale native made the decision to run it back for one more year and play a sixth and final season at Illinois, thanks to a blanked NCAA waiver allowing all athletes another year of eligibility.

“It means the world to be on this team another year,” Kramer said during a Zoom call with media on Wednesday. “I was super frustrated with how the season went for myself and our team. This is an opportunity that I just couldn’t pass up. I’m really forward to next year and just super thankful that I get another chance to have a final go at it.”

Always love when players jump in to ask a question, especially when they bring the hard hitting questions. @PalczewskiAlex doesn't hold anything back to @illini_doug today 😂😎 pic.twitter.com/BdDIxrD6km — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) December 23, 2020

Fellow offensive lineman Alex Palczewski also formally announced on Wednesday he’ll join Kramer next fall, suiting up for new head coach Bret Bielema. Palczewski tore his ACL against Rutgers and missed the final five games. The future NFL draft hopeful has already met with Bielema, and left impressed.

“I just really liked his enthusiasm, how much emotion he shows,” Palczewski said. “I just really like some of the stuff that he’s saying and just the characteristics he’s showing. Just a smart, tough, dependable guy who just loves to play football.”

Kramer called hearing from Bielema ‘icing on the cake’ in his decision to return, putting his trust in Illini athletic director Josh Whitman to find the right person to lead the program. Bielema met with the team for the first time on Sunday, before starting individual meetings with the players over Zoom.

“The first initial reaction a lot of guys had was, they were impressed with that kind of initial speech that he gave to our team,” Kramer said. “I think a lot of the players respected how he went about it. That meeting, it was kind of the final topping on the cake really.”

