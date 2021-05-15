Kovacevic, Men’s Tennis hoping for deep postseason run

URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois Men’s Tennis is already in Orlando preparing for the Sweet Sixteen, and the road in the NCAAs is not easy for the Illini. They are getting ready for the top-seeded Florida Gators.

One of the reasons why they might have confidence is senior Aleks Kovacevic. The Illini number one has lost only once this season, and he has some lofty goals set for the rest of the postseason.

5️⃣ great years at Atkins!@kova_aleks kisses the court goodbye after winning his 99th singles match on Saturday.#Illini pic.twitter.com/eRtIkRo8An — Illinois M Tennis (@IlliniMTennis) May 10, 2021

“I wasn’t really thinking about coming back to play my fifth year here, my mind was pretty set on going pro in January,” says Kovacevic. “A lot of the COVID stuff kind of impacted that, and I came back, and it’s actually been a phenomenal decision for me because I’ve developed myself even more this year, and my goal for coming back here. If I was coming back, it was to win a Big Ten Championship and win an NCAA Championship.”

The Illini play the Gators at 6 p.m. Monday night.