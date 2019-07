(WCIA) — Former and current Illini saw action in Day 3 of the Neitzel Family Open at Atkins Tennis Center. The week-long event is part of the ITF World Tennis Tour

Illinois Tennis standout Aleksander Kovacevic defeated former Illini Jared Hiltzik 2-6, 6-2, 6-1, and will be advancing to the quarterfinals.

Ezekiel Clark was another Illini in the second round, but did not move on to the quarterfinals. He was defeated by Liam Broady in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-4.