Kofi Cockburn stays dominant

LINCOLN (WCIA) — Where would this team be with Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn? The two continue to be one of the best duos in the Big Ten, if not the country. Dosunmu and Cockburn combined for 51 of Illinois’ 77 points. They helped save Illinois from an embarrassing overtime loss to the Huskers who haven’t won a Big Ten game all season.

Ayo Dosunmu’s 31 points, and late-game heroics overshadowed a dominant performance from Cockburn, who continues to outshine others in the league. Cockburn leads the Big Ten in double-doubles per game, also ranking second in the country. He most recently reaching 26 career double-doubles, in just 50 games as an Illini.

“I’ll tell ya what’s really impressive about that, it’s his first two years of college,” says head coach Brad Underwood. “It’s not somebody doing it on the backend of their careers, he’s doing this as a freshman and sophomore, and imposes his will, and his size, and his strength, and his girth and everything else, and that wears you out over the course of time–pretty impressive.”

The Illini are set to take on Northwestern on Tuesday. Last time out, Cockburn scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds leading Illinois to a dominant second-half comeback on the road.