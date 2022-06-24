SALT LAKE CITY, Ut (WCIA) — Dreams have come true for one former Illini. Kofi Cockburn has officially signed to the NBA.

The 7ft almost 300 pound center did not hear his named called in the draft last night, but once the draft ended, Kofi signed a contract with the Utah Jazz. Illinois basketball supported Kofi on Twitter.

The center averaged 20 plus points per game and 10 plus rebounds. When we spoke to Kofi at a NBA combine in Chicago last month, where he said getting to the NBA is his dream.

“My goal has been to go to the NBA for a very long time and I think that I’m ready right now to go to the NBA and I can’t put a price on my dream, you know, that’s my dream and I’m willing to chase it with all of this,” Cockburn said.

Kofi does has his chance to prove himself to the Jazz during their summer league. The Utah Jazz has a round robin tournament in Salt Lake City in July.

July 5 at 7 pm vs. Thunder

July 6 at 7 pm vs. Sixers

July 7 at 6 pm vs. Grizzlies

7 players from the Big Ten Conference were drafted last night to NBA teams.

