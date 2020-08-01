Kofi Cockburn returning for sophomore year

(WCIA) — Kofi Cockburn is back for another year.

On Saturday afternoon, the center announced on Twitter that he is returning to Illinois for his sophomore season. Cockburn declared for the 2020 NBA draft in April, and had until August 3rd to decide if he wanted to withdraw from the draft and keep his NCAA eligibility.

The Big Ten Freshman of the Year scored 13.3 points per game, and led the Illini in rebounds with 8.8 per game. Cockburn ranked fifth in the nation with 12 double-doubles, and was the top rebounding freshman in Illini history.

Cockburn made his decision shortly after Ayo Dosunmu also decided to return for another year. With both Cockburn and Dosunmu coming back, plus the addition of freshman Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo, the Illini will have an elite back court this upcoming season. Along with veterans Trent Frazier and Da’Monte Williams, they have the potential to be a Top-15 team.