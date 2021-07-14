Kofi Cockburn releases Top-3

(WCIA) — Illinois is still in the mix for Kofi Cockburn. The center released his Top-3 list on Wednesday, listing Illinois, Kentucky, and Florida State as a potential next stop. On Monday, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood told us he’s been in communication with the All-American big man, stating “he’s still our player — until he’s not.”

Cockburn decided to come back for another season of college basketball, after withdrawing from the NBA Draft last week. Cockburn is listed as the No. 1 prospect in the transfer portal by ESPN, after averaging 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game last season as a First-Team all conference selection.