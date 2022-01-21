Kofi Cockburn OUT at Maryland, in concussion protocol

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WCIA) — Kofi Cockburn will not play at Maryland Friday night for No. 17 Illinois after the junior center did not make the trip to the east coast with the Illini on Thursday. According to a team spokesperson, Cockburn is in concussion protocol, dealing with the lingering effects of a blow to the head earlier this week. Cockburn played just 22 minutes against No. 4 Purdue on Monday, hampered with foul trouble. He scored a season low 10 points and grabbed just five rebounds in the 96-88 double overtime loss to the Boilermakers.