WCIA — Kofi Cockburn is a Wooden Award All-American. The Illinois center was one of 10 players named to the prestigious list on Wednesday, including fellow Big Ten standouts Jaden Ivey (Purdue), Johnny Davis (Wisconsin) and Keegan Murray (Iowa).

Cockburn was the only player in the NCAA to average 20+ points and 10+ rebounds per game this season. The 7-foot center finished as the nation’s 11th leading scorer at 20.9 points per game, he was eighth nationally in rebounding at 10.6 per game.

The five finalists for the 2022 John R. Wooden Award Presented by Wendy’s Men’s Player of the Year are: Ochai Agbaji, Johnny Davis, Keegan Murray, Drew Timme, and Oscar Tshiebwe. All five players have been invited to Los Angeles for the 46th annual presentation of the John R. Wooden Award Presented by Wendy’s Gala.

Wooden Award

Presented by Wendy’s

2021-22 Men’s All American Team