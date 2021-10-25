Kofi Cockburn named AP Preseason All-American

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WCIA) — Kofi Cockburn has earned his most prestigious honor of the pre-season, earning a spot on the AP Preseason All-American team. The National Player of the Year Candidate is only one of five guys represented on the list.

Joining Kofi on the All-American list is Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, UCLA’s Johnny Juzang, Villanova’s Collin Gillespie, and Gonzaga’s Drew Timme who was the lone unanimous selection. This the second-straight year and Illini has been named an AP Preseason All-American, after Ayo Dosunmu made the list last year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story