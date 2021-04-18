Kofi Cockburn declares for NBA Draft

(WCIA) — Illinois center Kofi Cockburn declared for the NBA Draft on Sunday, making his announcement on his social media pages.

“Basketball took me places I wouldn’t dare to dream of as a boy, it taught me lessons in life,” said Cockburn via his social media. “This journey has been really special to me, and I appreciate everyone who played a part in getting me here.”

Cockburn did not specify if he was going to keep his NCAA eligibility, or be hiring an agent.

It’s no surprise the Illini big man decided to declare for the draft, the All-American had 28 double-doubles in his career while playing an instrumental role in leading Illinois back to the national stage. Cockburn was a First Team All-Big Ten selection, after winning the league’s Freshman of the Year award after the 2019-20 season.

Cockburn now joins Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili in the NBA draft, although he’s not projected among ESPN’s Top-100 draft prospects.