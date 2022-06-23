BARCLAYS CENTER, BROOKLYN, NY (WCIA) — One former Illini is taking his shot at the NBA. The NBA draft is tonight and Kofi Cockburn is hoping to hear his name.

Cockburn attended a NBA combine in Chicago back in May. He was one of 76 invited to it. The 7 ft tall center said he was talking to a few teams.

If he gets drafted, that’ll be two Illini in the NBA in the last two years following Ayo Dosunmu, who went to the Chicago Bulls. Cockburn cannot return to play at Illinois. Kofi said at the combine he said he wants to prove people what he can do.

“There’s always obstacles,” Cockburn said. “I feel like that’s one of my obstacles, proving people wrong. People watch college basketball, they see what they see. You can’t blame them because that’s what it is, it’s college basketball. The NBA is a whole different level, it’s a whole different ballgame. You know, so unless they see me at the next level, they’ll have no idea what I’m capable of.”

This past season in orange and blue, Kofi led his team in scoring and was the only NCAA player to average 20+ points and 10+ rebounds on the season.