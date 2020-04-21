COVID-19
Knudsen picks Millikin

Sports
TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Unity guard Elyce Knudsen has made her college decision and she’s staying in central Illinois, heading to Millikin.

Knudsen surpassed Brian Cardinal as the all-time leading scorer in Unity history this season, finishing her career with nearly 2,000 points. She also lead the Rockets to their first girls basketball regional title since 2009.

Knudsen joins Tri-City guard Ashlyn Sturdy in the Big Blue recruiting class. The two scored more than 4,000 points combined in high school.

