Knights and Sages shine at Saber Corn Classic

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Several area schools were back in action at Saber Corn Classic on Saturday afternoon, it marked the first race of the season for many teams. The meet was formatted differently than in years past, which included several heats to maintain COVID-19 guidelines. The even was divided into five races, the top three runners from each school competed first. Spectators were also limited.

For the boy’s race, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond senior Layton Hall placed first, crossing the finish line at 14:53. It was the first time in his career he crossed the finish line in under 15-minutes.

“My junior year at State, I was projected to finish Top-5 for all state, and I really did not have a good day, it was the worst race of my life on the most important day,” says Hall. “I wanted to come back out and prove that was a fluke, and that I’m ready to go and that I can compete with anyone.”

In the girl’s race, Monticello dominated the pack, with the Sages taking the top-two spots. Sophomore Mabry Bruhn earned the fastest finish of the day at 17:26. She said it was all about mental toughness when having to adjust to some of the new changes.

“A couple changes I feel like are a given in the current situation we are in, but they don’t really affect us because we know the course, we know how to run” says Bruhn. “I’m just really excited that we can all be out running again, it is a different format than we’re used to, but to me and my team that doesn’t really matter, we’re just happy to be racing again.”