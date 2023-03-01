(WCIA) — Lincoln girls basketball are headed to Redbird Arena in Bloomington-Normal for the state semi-finals. The 35-0 Railers will have to face 29-5 Deerfield to make their way to the championship on Saturday.

The Railers are led by junior guard Kloe Froebe, who had 40 points last game to put them into the state tournament. The guard is averaging 28 points a game with a total of 270 rebounds, but Froebe says after making it to state in junior high, she was ready to do the same for high school.

“Every team’s going to get tougher and tougher so we know that we’re going to have to keep working these next three days and just come out and do our best on Friday,” Froebe said.

“Kloe’s an incredible player,” Lincoln head coach Taylor Rohrer said. “I think that when you know her the way I know her and coach knows her and her teammates know her, then you know that she’s capable of 40 points every night and she’s just so good.”

The Railers play at 11:45 on Friday.