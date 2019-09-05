Klann wins Athlete of the Week

PAXTON (WCIA) — Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball standout Makayla Klann is our WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. Klann helped the Panthers win the Cissna Park Tip-Off tournament and was named to the All-Tournament team leading the Panthers in digs. Makayla is the No. 1 ranked student in her class with a perfect 4.0 GPA, while also leading the panthers on the volleyball court. The junior libero was voted a captain by her teammates, and has helped the Panthers to a 6-0 record so far this season.

“It made me feel awesome because I’m only a Junior and they look up to me as a leader, and trying to help them with everything,” says Klann. “I bring a lot of energy so if someone gets down, I always want to try and hype them up, and be like ‘if you hit one in the net, try again, don’t even try and give up.'”

Klann is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away in June. One boy and one girl from our pool of 40 weekly winner pool will take home the award. To nominate the next WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week, click here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//