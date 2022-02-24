WESTVILLE (WCIA) — Berlin Kiddoo is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Westville senior wrestler won her sectional to punch her ticket to the first IHSA girls’ wrestling state championships this weekend. At 17-5, Kiddoo is one of the best wrestlers in the state in the 130-pound bracket and says she’s ready to leave her mark, while making some history at the same time.

“I’ve just kind of been focused,” Kiddoo said. “It’s my senior year and this is something that I really want so I’ve just kind of been keeping my head on straight and focusing on what I need to get done.”

Kiddoo is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//