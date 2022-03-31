MT. ZION (WCIA) — Mt. Zion football and track star Christian Keyhea is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week.

Keyhea is a dual sport athlete, playing both football and running track. He plans to suit up at Illinois State next season for football, but he is also excelling in track.

He won the 60 meter dash with a personal best time of 6.90 in the top times indoor state championships over the weekend. He blitzed the field, point 17 seconds faster than his runner-up to take the title. Now, his attention is turning to the outdoor season.

“Until last year I didn’t really start taking it as serious because I got second in state last year so after that I was like, alright I want to try winning state now so after winning indoors is a good start to the season.

Keyhea is now eligible for a 500 dollar scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//