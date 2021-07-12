Kevin Obanor lists Illini in Top 4

(WCIA) — The No. 10 transfer in the portal is keeping in the Illini in his Top Four. Kevin Obanor, the transfer from Oral Roberts, will decide between Illinois, Arkansas, or Washington State.

The 6-foot-8 forward led the Golden Eagles on their NCAA Sweet Sixteen run, where he dropped 30 points against No. 2 seed Ohio State in the second round. The All-Summit League First Team selection started in all 28 games, with 18.7 points per game, and a team-high 9.6 rebounds per game. He also ranks 19th in ORU history with 1,306 career points.