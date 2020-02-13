Kerr wins Athlete of the Week

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) -- Ayo Dosunmu got some of the best news possible Wednesday after an MRI revealed no structural damage in the Illinois guard's left knee. Dosunmu went down with three seconds left trying to make the game winning shot in Tuesday night's game against Michigan State. The Illini lost 70-69 after the Morgan Park product never got a shot off, slipping on the floor. He went down in pain, grabbing his knee as the buzzer sounded and had to be carried to the locker room.

"What happened with Ayo last night is as difficult a situation as you'll see a young man go through, and a feeling where the outcome of the game goes from primary to secondary in a split second," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. "We received positive news today from the MRI scan. Our medical staff will work with him around the clock on treatment and recovery. Ayo and his family have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from Illini Nation and college basketball fans everywhere."