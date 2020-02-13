Kerr wins Athlete of the Week

MONTICELLO (WCIA) — Monticello wrestler Matt Kerr is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Sages senior beat defending state champ Micah Downs from Unity in the 182-pound division of the Class 1A Robinson Regional title match over the weekend. Now at 41-3, Kerr has his sights set on winning the sectional and advancing back to state.
Kerr is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away in June. One boy and one girl from our pool of 40 weekly winners will take home the award. To nominate the next WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week, click here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//