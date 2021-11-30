Kerby Joseph named First team All-Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois junior safety Kerby Joseph is an All-Big Ten first teamer by the media on Tuesday, he’s a second team selection by league coaches. Joseph tied for the national lead in interceptions with five this season, four of those in Big Ten play. The Orlando, Florida native also was tied for third in country in fumbles forced with three, along with the No. 1 graded defensive back, according to Pro Football Focus.
Joseph is the first All-Big Ten first team defensive back for the Illini since Vontae Davis in 2008 and the first safety to win the award since Marlon Primous in 1989. Several other Illini also received recognition from the conference on Tuesday, including punter Blake Hayes (3rd team coaches, honorable mention media), kicker James McCourt (3rd team coaches, honorable mention media), defensive back Sydney Brown (honorable mention coaches and media), outside linebacker Owen Carney (honorable mention coaches and media), defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton (honorable mention media), defensive lineman Keith Randolph (honorable mention media) and defensive back Devon Witherspoon (honorable mention media).
2021 Big Ten Individual Award Winners
Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award: Malcolm Jenkins, Ohio State
Named for Minnesota’s Tony Dungy and Indiana’s Anthony Thompson
Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award: Pat Richter, Wisconsin
Named for Michigan’s Gerald Ford and Iowa’s Nile Kinnick
Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
Named for Minnesota’s Bronko Nagurski and Michigan’s Charles Woodson
Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches vote): Mel Tucker, Michigan State
Named for Ohio State’s Woody Hayes and Michigan’s Bo Schembechler
Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media vote): Mel Tucker, Michigan State
Named for Wisconsin’s Dave McClain
Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
Named for Michigan State’s Bubba Smith and Penn State’s Courtney Brown
Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: Leo Chenal, Wisconsin
Named for Illinois’ Dick Butkus and Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald
Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Riley Moss, Iowa
Named for Ohio State’s Jack Tatum and Purdue’s Rod Woodson
Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year: Jake Moody, Michigan
Named for Wisconsin’s Jim Bakken and Michigan State’s Morten Andersen
Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year: Jordan Stout, Penn State
Named for Illinois’ Dike Eddleman and Michigan State’s Brandon Fields
Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year: Charlie Jones, Iowa
Named for Nebraska’s Johnny Rodgers and Iowa’s Tim Dwight
2021 All-Big Ten Football Team
As selected by Big Ten coaches
DEFENSE FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM THIRD TEAM
Line Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa Sam Okuayinonu, Maryland
Line Haskell Garrett, Ohio State Jacub Panasiuk, Michigan State Boye Mafe, Minnesota
Line Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State Tyreke Smith, Ohio State Zach Harrison, Ohio State
Line George Karlaftis, Purdue PJ Mustipher, Penn State Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin
Line* Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
Linebacker David Ojabo, Michigan Micah McFadden, Indiana Jack Campbell, Iowa
Linebacker Leo Chenal, Wisconsin JoJo Domann, Nebraska Chris Bergin, Northwestern
Linebacker Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin Ellis Brooks, Penn State Brandon Smith, Penn State
Defensive Back Dane Belton, Iowa Kerby Joseph, Illinois Denzel Burke, Ohio State
Defensive Back Riley Moss, Iowa Matt Hankins, Iowa Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State
Defensive Back Dax Hill, Michigan Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
Defensive Back Jaquan Brisker, Penn State Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State Caesar Williams, Wisconsin
DEFENSE HONORABLE MENTION
ILLINOIS: Sydney Brown, Owen Carney; IOWA: Jack Koerner, Noah Shannon; MARYLAND: Jakorian Bennett, Ami
Finau; MICHIGAN: Chris Hinton, Josh Ross, Mazi Smith, D.J. Turner; MICHIGAN STATE: Quavaris Crouch, Xavier
Henderson, Jacob Slade; MINNESOTA: Esezi Otomewo, Mariano Sori-Marin; NEBRASKA: Damion Daniels, Marquel
Dismuke, Luke Reimer, Ben Stille, Deontai Williams; NORTHWESTERN: Adetomiwa Adebawore, A.J. Hampton,
Brandon Joseph, Cameron Mitchell; OHIO STATE: Sevyn Banks, Cam Brown, Antwuan Jackson; PENN STATE: Tariq
Castro-Fields, Jesse Luketa; PURDUE: Jaylan Alexander, Cam Allen, Branson Deen, Jalen Graham, Dedrick Mackey;
RUTGERS: Olakunle Fatukasi, Julius Turner; WISCONSIN: Noah Burks, Nick Herbig, Faion Hicks, Isiah Mullens, Scott
Nelson, Collin Wilder.
SPECIAL TEAMS FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM THIRD TEAM
Kicker Jake Moody, Michigan Caleb Shudak, Iowa James McCourt, Illinois
Kicker* Noah Ruggles, Ohio State
Punter Jordan Stout, Penn State Bryce Baringer, Michigan State Blake Hayes, Illinois
Punter* Adam Korsak, Rutgers
Return Specialist* Charlie Jones, Iowa Jayden Reed, Michigan State AJ Henning, Michigan
Return Specialist* Jahan Dotson, Penn State
- – additional honorees due to ties
SPECIAL TEAMS HONORABLE MENTION
IOWA: Tory Taylor; MICHIGAN: Brad Robbins; OHIO STATE: Emeka Egbuka; PURDUE: Mitchell Fineran.
BIG TEN SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD HONOREES
Tony Adams, ILL; Thomas Allen, IND; Zach VanValkenburg, IOWA; Anthony Pecorella, MD; Andrew Vastardis, MICH;
Connor Heyward, MSU; Tanner Morgan, MINN; Levi Falck, NEB; Joe Spivak, NU; Marcus Williamson, OSU; Sean
Clifford, PSU; Payne Durham, PUR; Noah Vedral, RU; Matt Henningsen, WIS.
2021 All-Big Ten Football Team
As selected by conference media
DEFENSE FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM THIRD TEAM
Line Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa Jacob Slade, Michigan State
Line Haskell Garrett, Ohio State Jacub Panasiuk, Michigan State Tyreke Smith, Ohio State
Line Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State Boye Mafe, Minnesota Jesse Luketa, Penn State
Line George Karlaftis, Purdue Zach Harrison, Ohio State Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin
Linebacker Jack Campbell, Iowa Micah McFadden, Indiana Josh Ross, Michigan
Linebacker David Ojabo, Michigan Chris Bergin, Northwestern JoJo Domann, Nebraska
Linebacker Leo Chenal, Wisconsin Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin Olakunle Fatukasi, Rutgers
Defensive Back Kerby Joseph, Illinois Matt Hankins, Iowa Vincent Gray, Michigan
Defensive Back Dane Belton, Iowa Dax Hill, Michigan Brad Hawkins, Michigan
Defensive Back Riley Moss, Iowa Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska Xavier Henderson, Michigan State
Defensive Back Jaquan Brisker, Penn State Brandon Joseph, Northwestern Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State
DEFENSE HONORABLE MENTION
ILLINOIS: Sydney Brown, Owen Carney, Johnny Newton, Keith Randolph, Devon Witherspoon; INDIANA: Ryder
Anderson, Jaylin Williams; IOWA: Seth Benson, Jack Koerner, Noah Shannon; MARYLAND: Jakorian Bennett, Nick
Cross, Ami Finau, Jordan Mosley, Sam Okuayinonu; MICHIGAN: Chris Hinton, Mazi Smith, D.J. Turner; MICHIGAN
STATE: Quavaris Crouch, Cal Haladay, Darius Snow; MINNESOTA: Jack Gibbens, Tyler Nubin, Esezi Otomewo,
Mariano Sori-Marin; NEBRASKA: Damion Daniels, Luke Reimer, Ben Stille, Deontai Williams; NORTHWESTERN:
Adetomiwa Adebawore, A.J. Hampton; OHIO STATE: Sevyn Banks, Cam Brown, Denzel Burke, Steele Chambers,
Tommy Eichenberg, Antwuan Jackson, Bryson Shaw, Taron Vincent, Tyliek Williams; PENN STATE: Ellis Brooks,
Ji’Ayir Brown, Tariq Castro-Fields, Curtis Jacobs, PJ Mustipher, Joey Porter Jr., Brandon Smith; PURDUE: Jaylan
Alexander, Cam Allen, Branson Deen, Jalen Graham; RUTGERS: Christian Izien, Julius Turner; WISCONSIN: Keeanu
Benton,Noah Burks, Nick Herbig, Faion Hicks, Isiah Mullens, Scott Nelson, Collin Wilder, Caesar Williams.
SPECIAL TEAMS FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM THIRD TEAM
Kicker Caleb Shudak, Iowa Noah Ruggles, Ohio State Jake Moody, Michigan
Punter Jordan Stout, Penn State Bryce Baringer, Michigan State Adam Korsak, Rutgers
Return Specialist Charlie Jones, Iowa Jayden Reed, Michigan State AJ Henning, Michigan
SPECIAL TEAMS HONORABLE MENTION
ILLINOIS: Blake Hayes, James McCourt; IOWA: Tory Taylor; MICHIGAN: Brad Robbins; MICHIGAN STATE: Matt
Coghlin; OHIO STATE: Emeka Egbuka; PENN STATE: Jahan Dotson, Jordan Stout; PURDUE: Mitchell Fineran.