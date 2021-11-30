Kerby Joseph named First team All-Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois junior safety Kerby Joseph is an All-Big Ten first teamer by the media on Tuesday, he’s a second team selection by league coaches. Joseph tied for the national lead in interceptions with five this season, four of those in Big Ten play. The Orlando, Florida native also was tied for third in country in fumbles forced with three, along with the No. 1 graded defensive back, according to Pro Football Focus.

𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝘼𝙡𝙡-𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙏𝙚𝙣



🔸No. 1 graded defensive back in the nation (PFF)

🔹Tied for first in the nation in interceptions (5)@JKERB25 is Illinois' first All-Big Ten first team defensive back since Vontae Davis in 2008.#famILLy pic.twitter.com/tnRp4Ah3PR — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 30, 2021

Joseph is the first All-Big Ten first team defensive back for the Illini since Vontae Davis in 2008 and the first safety to win the award since Marlon Primous in 1989. Several other Illini also received recognition from the conference on Tuesday, including punter Blake Hayes (3rd team coaches, honorable mention media), kicker James McCourt (3rd team coaches, honorable mention media), defensive back Sydney Brown (honorable mention coaches and media), outside linebacker Owen Carney (honorable mention coaches and media), defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton (honorable mention media), defensive lineman Keith Randolph (honorable mention media) and defensive back Devon Witherspoon (honorable mention media).

2021 Big Ten Individual Award Winners

Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award: Malcolm Jenkins, Ohio State

Named for Minnesota’s Tony Dungy and Indiana’s Anthony Thompson

Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award: Pat Richter, Wisconsin

Named for Michigan’s Gerald Ford and Iowa’s Nile Kinnick

Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Named for Minnesota’s Bronko Nagurski and Michigan’s Charles Woodson

Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches vote): Mel Tucker, Michigan State

Named for Ohio State’s Woody Hayes and Michigan’s Bo Schembechler

Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media vote): Mel Tucker, Michigan State

Named for Wisconsin’s Dave McClain

Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year: Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Named for Michigan State’s Bubba Smith and Penn State’s Courtney Brown

Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year: Leo Chenal, Wisconsin

Named for Illinois’ Dick Butkus and Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald

Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year: Riley Moss, Iowa

Named for Ohio State’s Jack Tatum and Purdue’s Rod Woodson

Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year: Jake Moody, Michigan

Named for Wisconsin’s Jim Bakken and Michigan State’s Morten Andersen

Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year: Jordan Stout, Penn State

Named for Illinois’ Dike Eddleman and Michigan State’s Brandon Fields

Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year: Charlie Jones, Iowa

Named for Nebraska’s Johnny Rodgers and Iowa’s Tim Dwight

2021 All-Big Ten Football Team

As selected by Big Ten coaches

DEFENSE FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM THIRD TEAM

Line Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan Zach VanValkenburg, Iowa Sam Okuayinonu, Maryland

Line Haskell Garrett, Ohio State Jacub Panasiuk, Michigan State Boye Mafe, Minnesota

Line Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State Tyreke Smith, Ohio State Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Line George Karlaftis, Purdue PJ Mustipher, Penn State Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin

Line* Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

Linebacker David Ojabo, Michigan Micah McFadden, Indiana Jack Campbell, Iowa

Linebacker Leo Chenal, Wisconsin JoJo Domann, Nebraska Chris Bergin, Northwestern

Linebacker Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin Ellis Brooks, Penn State Brandon Smith, Penn State

Defensive Back Dane Belton, Iowa Kerby Joseph, Illinois Denzel Burke, Ohio State

Defensive Back Riley Moss, Iowa Matt Hankins, Iowa Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State

Defensive Back Dax Hill, Michigan Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Defensive Back Jaquan Brisker, Penn State Ronnie Hickman, Ohio State Caesar Williams, Wisconsin

DEFENSE HONORABLE MENTION

ILLINOIS: Sydney Brown, Owen Carney; IOWA: Jack Koerner, Noah Shannon; MARYLAND: Jakorian Bennett, Ami

Finau; MICHIGAN: Chris Hinton, Josh Ross, Mazi Smith, D.J. Turner; MICHIGAN STATE: Quavaris Crouch, Xavier

Henderson, Jacob Slade; MINNESOTA: Esezi Otomewo, Mariano Sori-Marin; NEBRASKA: Damion Daniels, Marquel

Dismuke, Luke Reimer, Ben Stille, Deontai Williams; NORTHWESTERN: Adetomiwa Adebawore, A.J. Hampton,

Brandon Joseph, Cameron Mitchell; OHIO STATE: Sevyn Banks, Cam Brown, Antwuan Jackson; PENN STATE: Tariq

Castro-Fields, Jesse Luketa; PURDUE: Jaylan Alexander, Cam Allen, Branson Deen, Jalen Graham, Dedrick Mackey;

RUTGERS: Olakunle Fatukasi, Julius Turner; WISCONSIN: Noah Burks, Nick Herbig, Faion Hicks, Isiah Mullens, Scott

Nelson, Collin Wilder.

SPECIAL TEAMS FIRST TEAM SECOND TEAM THIRD TEAM

Kicker Jake Moody, Michigan Caleb Shudak, Iowa James McCourt, Illinois

Kicker* Noah Ruggles, Ohio State

Punter Jordan Stout, Penn State Bryce Baringer, Michigan State Blake Hayes, Illinois

Punter* Adam Korsak, Rutgers

Return Specialist* Charlie Jones, Iowa Jayden Reed, Michigan State AJ Henning, Michigan

Return Specialist* Jahan Dotson, Penn State