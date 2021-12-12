Kerby Joseph declares for NFL Draft

(WCIA) — It looks like Illinois won’t get to kept it’s All-Big Ten safety for another season. Illinois junior Kerby Joseph declared for the NFL draft, announcing on his social media.

“It’s been a great journey here at the University of Illinois,” said Joseph in his announcement on social media. “I’ve shared many laughs and shed many tears, but in the end it made me who I am today. First off, I want to thank god for allowing me to use the talent he blessed me with to play alongside my teammates and coaches. I am forever grateful to the coaching staff: Coach b, Coach Walters, Coach henry, and many more. They believed in me when other coaches didn’t, and I am so thankful.”

𝑱𝑲𝑬𝑹𝑩 𝑶𝑼𝑻… 𝑭𝑶𝑹𝑬𝑽𝑬𝑹 𝑮𝑹𝑨𝑻𝑬𝑭𝑼𝑳 ✌🏾💫🔹🔸 pic.twitter.com/VFhX3w1Bb4 — Kerby B. Joseph (@JKERB25) December 12, 2021

This season, Joseph was a breakout star for the Illini after switching from wide receiver to safety. He was named to the AP All-Big Ten first team, after he tied for first in the nation with five interceptions. He also tied for third in country in fumbles forced with three.