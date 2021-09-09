Kennedy Collins finding confidence this season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball is back on the road this weekend where they are still perfect on the season.

A lot of that success so far can be attributed to Kennedy Collins. The junior was named MVP of the Illini’s season opening tournament in Milwaukee, where they went 3-0. The middle blocker also leads the team in hitting percentage of those with more than 25 attempts. All big steps in her Illinois career.

“I think this year has just been like a growing journey for me just being more confident on the court,” says Collins. “I think that came a lot with just practicing and reps so I think attacking wise, that has been my strong suit.”

“She’s doing a nice job of not just swinging with power back there but she’s selecting her shots nicely and she’s doing a good job of scoring big points when we need it,” says head coach Chris Tamas.

The Illini play in the Bluejay Invitational in Omaha. First match is Friday morning at 10:30 a.m. against Nebraska-Omaha.