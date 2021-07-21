Kendrick Green signs rookie deal with Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PA (WCIA) — Former Illini Kendrick Green is officially a Pittsburgh Steeler, signing his rookie contract.

Pen to paper ✍️ pic.twitter.com/sh1hGXFXj3 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 21, 2021

The center signed it on the same day the Steelers are reporting for training camp. Their first day of practice will be Thursday. Green has a good chance to push for a starting job next month, a challenge he is looking forward to.

“I’m just trying to get this playbook down, and make sure I’m in tip-top shape and be the best teammate possible,” says Green. “I think I had a good starting point, but I’m not where I want to be. Not even close. This camp, that’s what this opportunity is for and we’re going to build off that.”

Green became the highest Illini player drafted since 2017 this past Spring.