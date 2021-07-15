Kendrick Green hosts ‘Camp 53’

PEORIA — Before former Illini center Kendrick Green gets started with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Peoria native took time Thursday to give back to his hometown with his first youth football camp, ‘Camp 53’.

Kids aged 6 to 14 were in attendance. The day was all about the love of the game for the NFL lineman.

“Biggest thing is I just wanted the give kids the chance to come out and get active and try and fall in love with the game of football,” says Green. “And keep building that football culture around Peoria.”

Green will report back to training camp in Pittsburgh at the end of July.