Kendall Smith withdraws from transfer portal, back to Illini

(WCIA) — Kendall Smith announced he is returning to Illinois. Smith entered the transfer portal on November 29th, but has withdrawn to play his final season of eligibility at Illinois. A team spokesperson confirmed Smith’s announcement that he made on social media on Sunday afternoon.

Smith started his career at Illinois as a wide receiver before moving to defensive back. Last season, Smith made 13 tackles in seven games. Through four seasons, Smith had made 31 tackles. At head coach Bret Bielema’s press conference on Friday, he hinted at potential transfers returning to the team.

“There’s a couple guys that when they entered the transfer portal with me, I said ‘guys, listen congratulations, if this is what you wanna do.’,” says Bielema. “They’ve been really healthy conversations, but I think that there’s a couple guys that potentially still could come back to us if we present the right information, to them, and more importantly if they can’t find the best information that they’re looking for.”