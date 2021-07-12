Kendall Gill Golf Benefit tees off for 32nd year

SAVOY (WCIA) — The 32nd Annual Kendall Gill Golf Benefit teed off on Monday afternoon, at the Orange and Blue Golf Course in Savoy. The annual event benefitting the Cunningham Children’s Home was attended by the Illini hall of famer, as well as Illinois head coach Brad Underwood.

Over the last three decades, Gill has raised more than $500,000 for event that raises money for the adults and families served by Cunningham, along with the boys group home named in Kendall’s honor. The former pro basketball player has traveled all over the world for his career, but it’s this event that keeps him coming back.

“When I’m walking down the streets in Chicago, which is where I live now, and an adult comes up to me and says ‘I was at the Cunningham Children’s Home when you first came there, and I appreciate everything that you did,’ that’s why I continue to come back,” says Gill. “Because I know what we’re doing here is helping people that have been dealt a bad hand in life, get on the right track, and that’s all I want.”