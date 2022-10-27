SPRINGFIELD (WCIA) — Playoffs for high school football kick off tomorrow night. For Sacred Heart Griffin, they are ready to win it for their head coach Ken Leonard.

It’s Leonard’s last year before retirement and the winningest head coach in Illinois High School Association is wanting to go out with his 6th state championship.

“We got some really good teams that we got to beat, but I feel confident in this year’s group and I think we’re one of the best team’s hopefully at any class and we got to show it that we’re the best class in 4A now, but it’s game 1 and that’s all we’re worried about,” Leonard said.

The undefeated SHG will face Hall/Putnam County Friday at 7:00 p.m.