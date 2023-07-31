WCIA — Recently retired Sacred Heart-Griffin football coach Ken Leonard is the 2023 USA TODAY National High School Boys Team Coach of the Year. The award was announced Sunday night online.

Leonard went out on top in November, leading the Cyclones to the Class 6A state championship with a win over Providence Catholic. It was Leonard’s sixth state title, and his 500th game as head coach. The state’s all-time winningest coach finished his career with a 419-81 record, the only coach in state history with at least 400 victories.