WCIA — The state’s all-time winningest high school football coach is hanging up his whistle after one more season. Sacred Heart-Griffin head coach Ken Leonard announced on Thursday he will retire after the upcoming fall season. Leonard has more than 400 career wins, the most of any high school football coach in Illinois, to go along with five state championships and three runner-up trophies.

The state’s all-time wins leader for high school football, @SHGCyclones Ken Leonard, announces he will retire at the end of the year



The Hall of Famer won his 400th career game last season and has 5 state titles to his name, to go along with 3 runner up trophies



A true legend! — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 24, 2022

“It has been a pleasure serving SHG as the Athletic Director and head football coach since 1984,” Leonard said in a statement. “I have enjoyed my years of service and the people that I have had the honor of working with through the years.”