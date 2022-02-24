WCIA — The state’s all-time winningest high school football coach is hanging up his whistle after one more season. Sacred Heart-Griffin head coach Ken Leonard announced on Thursday he will retire after the upcoming fall season. Leonard has more than 400 career wins, the most of any high school football coach in Illinois, to go along with five state championships and three runner-up trophies.
“It has been a pleasure serving SHG as the Athletic Director and head football coach since 1984,” Leonard said in a statement. “I have enjoyed my years of service and the people that I have had the honor of working with through the years.”