Keith Randolph, Doug Kramer healthy for Purdue

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It is Cannon week for Illinois football as they get ready to take on Purdue Saturday, and they will have some more help as center Doug Kramer and defensive end Keith Randolph Jr. are set to be back on the field.

Head coach Bret Bielema gave the update Thursday afternoon. Kramer missed just one game while Randolph has been sidelined since coming out of the game against UTSA. The third-year freshman is having a breakout season, recording the first two sacks of his career this season. Bielema believes he has the potential to just keep getting better.

“You can kind of sense some things from guys, on how they handle their business, how they ask questions, how they respond to adversity,” says Bielema. “I loved his demeanor. On the field, he’s big, he’s athletic, he can run. His upside is off the charts.”

The game against the Boilermakers is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.