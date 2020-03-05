Keeping assistant coaches key for Underwood in extension

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Brad Underwood isn’t going anywhere anytime soon after signing a three-year extension Monday that will make him the Illinois basketball coach thru 2026. It’s an addition to his original six-year deal signed in 2017, his new base salary will jump to $3.4 million, with bonuses that will move that number to $4 million in the final year. Underwood says he’s just as excited to keep his assistants though as well. Orlando Antigua, Chin Coleman and Stephen Gentry all agreed to terms that will keep them in Champaign thru the 2022 season.

“Those guys are all going to be head coaches and I don’t want them to be any place but the University of Illinois until that opportunity comes for them,” Underwood said.

The new contract for both Underwood and his assistants also raises the salary pool for his on-court coaches by more than 25 percent. It’s a move Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman calls well deserved.

“I am extremely pleased with the upward trajectory of our Fighting Illini men’s basketball program and believe we are headed toward a championship future,” Whitman said. “Under Coach Underwood’s leadership, our student-athletes have showed steady progress on the court and in the classroom. He has instilled a culture based on competitiveness, toughness, preparation, and accountability that is yielding exciting results. His ability to project a vision for the program’s future, to recruit elite players to Champaign-Urbana, and to develop them into a winning team has exceeded even my admittedly high expectations at this relatively early stage in his tenure. Perhaps most importantly, I have enjoyed seeing the bonds formed between players and players and players and coaches, all of whom care deeply about one another, who are committed to their collective successes, and who support each other, on the court and off, in victory and defeat.

“I am grateful to Brad and Susan for joining our Fighting Illini family, and we look forward to many future years of their leadership, friendship, and engagement here at the University of Illinois. I am also appreciative of our assistant coaching staff and the many talented, dedicated members of our support staff who have worked tirelessly to advance our men’s basketball program. We are happy to build stability within our staff and believe it will yield even greater coming success.”

Underwood’s assistants have been key in bringing in headliners Ayo Dosunmu (Coleman) and Kofi Cockburn (Antigua). They’ve also hit on under the radar players such as Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Andres Feliz and Alan Griffin.

“Head coaches get too much credit and too much blame as well,” he said. “And I mean that in we spend a tremendous amount of time together, that you enjoy being around each other all the time. You have to be around people that you trust, you have to have loyalty built into that. We’ve developed unbelievably chemistry all throughout our staff and that cohesiveness is really important to me and it’s important to the success of a program.”

Underwood is also in line to earn a new $750,000 retention bonus if he concludes the contract’s new term as the Illinois head coach. If Underwood were to accept a coaching position elsewhere, he would owe the university an $8 million buyout, which will decrease each year of the agreement. The contract also allows for a series of subsequent extensions each time the team reaches the NCAA Tournament from 2022 to 2025, with the potential to extend the agreement through 2030.