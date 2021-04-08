Jostes wins Athlete of the Week

MAROA (WCIA) — Maroa-Forsyth quarterback Wade Jostes is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The senior is tearing it up through three games, completing 40 of his 44 passes for 551 yards and 10 touchdowns. The St. Ambrose signee also has 111 rushing yards in addition to two more touchdowns on the ground. It’s all added up to an undefeated start for the Trojans and the state’s No. 1 ranking in Class 2A.

“Obviously we got a tough couple of games coming up to end the year,” Jostes said. “I know we’re going to face some adversity at some point, and I just want to be the leader that my teammates can look at and trust me that whenever stuff doesn’t go our way we can still right the ship.”

