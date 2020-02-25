Josh Whitman updates progress on Illinois hockey: “We’ve had a few significant pieces fall into place”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Not a day goes by that Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman doesn’t think about adding hockey, but the reality of making the 20th Illini varsity sport a reality still has some major hurdles to clear. The estimated $100 million price tag and complexity of the project continue to be the two major sticking points. Whitman is working with several stake holders, including the City of Champaign, developers, donors and more. The plan calls for a downtown Champaign multi-purpose arena that could house several Illini teams including hockey, volleyball, wrestling and gymnastics.

“I think it’s incredibly exciting,” Whitman said Monday after announcing a $3 million gift to the Illinois softball program. “I will say in the last several months, there had been a little bit of a lull I would say in the middle to late 2019, but here in the late 2019-early 2020, we’ve made some really nice progress and we’ve had a few significant pieces fall into place.”

It’s been 2.5 years since an NHL feasibility study was launched that showed Illinois could support a team. The state of Illinois does not have a Division I hockey program, despite producing the fourth-most college hockey players in the country.

“We’re as optimistic as we’ve ever been that we’ll be able to get it done, it’s just a question of time.”