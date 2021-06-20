Josh Whitman says filling third assistant position comes down to timing

(WCIA) — From the players to the staff, it’s been an offseason full of turnover for the Illini Basketball program. With players leaving for the NBA Draft, and three assistant coaches headed to other programs after the 2020-21 season, there are some roles to be filled.

Head coach Brad Underwood has already hired two assistants, but there’s been nearly a one month delay in finding the third. Athletic director Josh Whitman doesn’t seem to be too concerned, saying “Just relax. It’s going to be fine,” at his annual media roundtable event on Wednesday. Whitman says the delay just comes down to timing.

“We’re working the plan it’s really more about timing than anything else, and believe it or not we’re going to have a third assistant, and somebody’s going to come here and be very excited about this university and do a great job on the sidelines,” said Whitman.

Underwood now has Chester Frazier on his staff, including Geoff Alexander who was promoted to an assistant coach. Whitman says he’s providing Underwood with a generous budget for the next assistant.

“We want to make sure the coaches have the resources they need,” says Whitman. “He’ll have the opportunity to do what he needs to get out and get the right person.”