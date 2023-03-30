CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) –After being out with injury majority of the season, sophomore running back Josh McCray says he feels better than ever.

McCray went down in the home opener against Wyoming, now, he’s recouped and with Chase Brown declaring for the NFL draft, that spot is up for grabs. This spring, McCray says they’ve been getting use to new quarterbacks, plus new running backs coach Thad Ward. McCray says he’s ready to take on an even bigger role in this Illinois offense.

“I’m even better now just because my body’s about fully 100,” McCray said. “I don’t really got to worry about my knee issue anymore because we stayed on top of that with the rehab. I’d really say just everybody just getting the chance to just go out and compete for the spot. I mean, that’s really what it’s about another day. Everybody just wants the spot so we’re just all going to have to have fun while doing it.”

McCray missed 9 games with injury this past season. Freshman year he had 112 carries for 549 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.