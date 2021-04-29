Jordan Anderson, Henry Boyer commit to Illinois football

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois football added two more commitments on Thursday and both are from in-state. Joliet Catholic running back Jordan Anderson and Brother Rice tight end Henry Boyer both pledged to play for first-year head coach Bret Bielema, the third and fourth players to announce they’re staying home.

Anderson is a 6-foot-3, 215 pound three-star prospect, ranked 16th in the state according to 247Sports. Illinois is currently his only Power 5 offer, picking the Illini ahead of offers from Central Michigan, Ball State and Bowling Green, among others.

Half of the Class of 2022 Illinois football commits are now from in-state, with Anderson joining Henry Boyer (Brother Rice TE), Clayton Leonard (Iroquois West TE) and Hank Beatty (Rochester WR). With Thursday’s two commitments, the total is now up to eight, ranking Illinois 31st nationally and 6th in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.