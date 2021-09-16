Jones wins Athlete of the Week

ARCOLA (WCIA) — Jed Jones is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The senior had a huge game for the Riders Friday rushing for 154 yards and three touchdowns. Jones also had six tackles on defense. His big game was one of the reasons Arcola was able to capture it’s first win of the season.

“I definitely felt like we needed that,” says Jones. “But I also felt like we needed the first two weeks for sure cause I feel like we had the toughest two weeks in 1A football so that kind of accounts of us getting ready for the next seven and getting ready for the playoffs.”

