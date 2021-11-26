Joliet Catholic beats Sacred Heart-Griffin in 4A State Title game

DEKALB (WCIA) — In the 4A State Championship football game, Sacred Heart-Griffin was beat 52-27 by undefeated Joliet Catholic. The Cyclones scored a touchdown in each quarter of the game, with the offense led by Ty Lott. Lott had 210 passing yards, with Madixx Morris as his favorite target, who had five receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

“I’m just so proud,” said head coach Ken Leonard. “As you can see there’s one senior up here and that’s about the ratio to our team right now. The kids hung in there, we had a lot of injuries early on.”

“On the sidelines they were saying that play happened but it’s in the past,” said junior quarterback Ty Lott. “You can’t change it, so just keep moving forward.”

“Coach just got on our case and was like, ‘We got to keep pushing, we got to stay with it,'” says junior wide receiver KeShon Singleton. “Don’t give up. No matter the outcome, you just don’t give up.”

But this game dominated by Illinois commit and Hilltoppers running back Jordan Anderson, who set a new IHSA record. His rushing for 306 yards were the most ever in a 4A State Title game, and his four rushing touchdowns tied an IHSA State title record.

The Cyclones end their season 12-2. It was the sixth State Championship appearance under head coach Ken Leonard.