PAXTON (WCIA) — Trixie Johnson is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s cross country runner is also a four sport athlete, playing volleyball, basketball and running track.

Johnson just broke the course record at PBL over the weekend, a mark that has stood since 2015. She improved her time by more than 30 seconds from last season to win the race, but for the senior, she says that race wasn’t for her, but for her coach.

“That race wasn’t about me,” Johnson said. “I really wanted to make it about Coach Tip, who, he’s one of our coaches for cross country, he has been for a really long time, and he’s not doing the greatest right now, so I really hope that showed him how hard I want to work for him and how much his team cares about him.”

Johnson is now eligible for a $1,000 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//