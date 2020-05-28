John Deere Classic canceled due to COVID-19

WCIA — The PGA Tour’s only annual stop in Illinois won’t be played this year. The John Deere Classic was canceled on Thursday due to COVID-19 concerns. The event was originally scheduled July 6-12 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

“Because of the ongoing health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the difficult decision was made to cancel the 2020 John Deere Classic,” tournament director Clair Peterson said in a statement. “While we considered several alternatives for the Classic, this was the choice that made the most sense for our guests, the players and the Quad City community at large.”

This would have been the Quad Cities’ 50th PGA Tour event. The tournament has been the first professional experience on the sport’s biggest for several Illini golfers, who play on a sponsor exemption.