Jets sign former Illini Del’Shawn Phillips

(WCIA) — Former Illini Del’Shawn Phillips has signed a deal with the New York Jets.

The 6-foot-2 linebacker went undrafted in 2019, first signing with Atlanta, but was cut from the team. Phillips made his NFL Debut with the Buffalo Bills on special teams after signing with their practice squad before the season. Phillips only played in two games with the Bills due to a quad injury.

We've signed LB Del'Shawn Phillips.



Welcome to the squad, Del'Shawn! ✈ — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 23, 2021

Phillips led the Illini defense in 2017 and 2018, after transferring from Arizona, He led the team in tackles, and had four interceptions in 2018. Phillips also earned an All-Big Ten honorable mention honor his senior year.