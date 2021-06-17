Jessup wins Athlete of the Week

(WCIA) — Gracie Jessup is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Salt Fork senior led the Storm to a third place team finish at the IHSA Girls’ State Track and Field Finals.

She contributed to nearly half of their points, competing in four events. Jessup also took home first place in the 100 meter hurdles.

“I’ve just been training all year for this moment and I just can’t thank my coaches enough for believing in me and pushing me to compete at the next level. Crossing the finish line, just the relief that I felt, I was just so proud.”

Jessup will continue her athletic career at the next level, and is set to run hurdles at Illinois State.

Jessup is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give away to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//