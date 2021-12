(WCIA) — Illinois basketball target, and Top-25 recruit Jeremy Fears Jr. is keeping the Illini in his Top Five programs, he announced on Friday. Fears Jr. put out his list on social media, keeping Illinois in the mix along with Kansas, Michigan State, Michigan, and UConn.

Top 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/dNkpOOzF13 — Jeremy Fears jr. The Floor General (@jeremy_fears) December 10, 2021

According to 247 Sports, Fears Jr. is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Indiana out of La Lumiere high school. The 6-foot-1 guard was on-campus for Illinois’ games against Notre Dame and UT Rio Grande Valley.